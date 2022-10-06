Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Shares of ORI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,726. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
