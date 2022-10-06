OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $4.85 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,000. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,169,000 after purchasing an additional 576,467 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 136,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 77,282 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 344.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 68,338 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,688,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,803,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $170.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.69. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.78.

