OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 5,604 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after buying an additional 2,378,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV opened at $74.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.