OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 178 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 37,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 92.4% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Microchip Technology by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 27,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 58,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

