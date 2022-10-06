OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,106,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 18,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $177.81 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

