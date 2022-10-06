OLD National Bancorp IN Has $5.98 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 42,962 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $80.89 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average of $94.65.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.