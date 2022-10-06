OLD National Bancorp IN Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 313.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in First American Financial by 99.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $49.19 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAF. Barclays lowered their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.