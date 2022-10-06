OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $411.94 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.22.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

