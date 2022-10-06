OLD National Bancorp IN Has $10.75 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,268 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,604,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,492,430,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.99 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

