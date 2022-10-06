OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 54,171 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 54,171 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,770,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,620,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of CSX opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

