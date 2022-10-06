OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 16,886 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Trading Down 0.4 %

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.93.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $115.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a twelve month low of $110.39 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

