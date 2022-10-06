Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 24.36% from the stock’s current price.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.54.

OKTA stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. Okta has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $272.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,487.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Okta by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $2,560,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

