Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 15.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $547,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 85,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,290,656 shares of company stock valued at $663,508,704. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

