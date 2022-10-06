Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.09

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 564680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Obsidian Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $669.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

