Oath (OATH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.23 Million

Oath (OATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Oath has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Oath has a market cap of $5.23 million and $88,672.00 worth of Oath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

Oath Token Profile

Oath was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Oath’s total supply is 75,996,116 tokens. Oath’s official Twitter account is @bytemasons and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oath is www.bytemasons.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oath (OATH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Fantom platform. Oath has a current supply of 75,996,116 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Oath is 0.06978616 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $99,607.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bytemasons.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

