Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,339 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,521 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,035,000 after buying an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $251,898,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,414,585 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,486,000 after buying an additional 99,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $67.90 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,451 shares of company stock worth $1,997,952. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

