Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of STE opened at $173.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.05. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 50.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.