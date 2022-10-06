Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 57,319 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in TJX Companies by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 85,131 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,793 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

