Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,381 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $135.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

