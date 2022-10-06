Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises about 1.8% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 53.6% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 90.9% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MSI opened at $236.86 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

