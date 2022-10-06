Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 272.0% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 130,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 95,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $930.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Barings BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

