Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys 879 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Allstate by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 13.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 136.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Allstate by 46.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.1 %

ALL opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

