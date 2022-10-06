Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys 553 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 204.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $168.71 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.99 and a 200-day moving average of $151.91.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

