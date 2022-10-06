Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,764 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $128.85.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.