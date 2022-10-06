Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,205 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.37.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

