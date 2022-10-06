NYM (NYM) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

NYM (NYM) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, NYM has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NYM token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a market cap of $20.70 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About NYM

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,625,000 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.29216055 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,407,803.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

