NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,004 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $161.24 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.74 and a 200-day moving average of $171.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.