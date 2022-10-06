Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 2.0 %

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio ( NYSE:NXN Get Rating ) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.31% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.