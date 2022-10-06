Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years.

JEMD stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 35.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 201,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 53,103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 52.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

