Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
JEMD stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
