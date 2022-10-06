Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$114.44 and last traded at C$114.52. 1,183,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,694,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$119.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$117.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$118.86.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$7.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$7.58 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 19.9300011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

In other news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.92, for a total value of C$116,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 553 shares in the company, valued at C$64,656.76.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

