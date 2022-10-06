NUDES (NUDES) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11,827.00

NUDES (NUDES) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, NUDES has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One NUDES token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NUDES has a total market cap of $9.75 million and $11,827.00 worth of NUDES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NUDES alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003239 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00144974 BTC.

About NUDES

NUDES’s genesis date was December 4th, 2021. NUDES’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. NUDES’s official message board is medium.com/nudes-army. The official website for NUDES is nudes.army. NUDES’s official Twitter account is @sendnudestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NUDES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NUDES (NUDES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NUDES has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NUDES is 0 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,089.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nudes.army/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NUDES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NUDES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NUDES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NUDES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NUDES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.