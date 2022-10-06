NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,437. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 51.94, a current ratio of 51.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at $85,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 109.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on NovaGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

