Northwest Wealth Management LLC Takes $720,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 114,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 877.5% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 145,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 130,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.12. 2,673,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40.

