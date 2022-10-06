Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Polaris by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 206,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after buying an additional 41,670 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 451,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,639,000 after buying an additional 74,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in Polaris by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,069. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.55. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.24 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PII. Truist Financial cut their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.09.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

