Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,000,171 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84.

