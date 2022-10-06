Northwest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 283,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 968,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after buying an additional 261,500 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 240,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 23,266 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,401,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,821,000 after acquiring an additional 348,739 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,477 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

