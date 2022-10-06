Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Sold by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC trimmed its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. Northwest Pipe comprises 2.2% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Northwest Pipe worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $300.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $118.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

