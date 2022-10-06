Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 9,062 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,741,000 after acquiring an additional 53,818 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 815,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 922,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 36,426 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.30. 104,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

