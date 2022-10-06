Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 605 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 26.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 12.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 16.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,952,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,381,000 after purchasing an additional 282,243 shares during the period.

NVST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

NYSE:NVST traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.43.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $645.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. Envista had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

