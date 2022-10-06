Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after acquiring an additional 529,349 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 449,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.11. 21,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,617. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

