Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 30,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,961,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 23,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,462. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.16.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

