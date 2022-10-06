Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,275,000 after acquiring an additional 626,638 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after acquiring an additional 791,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,716,000 after acquiring an additional 358,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,256,000 after acquiring an additional 345,047 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,213. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.63. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

