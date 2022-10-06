Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.94. 1,948,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,239,178. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

