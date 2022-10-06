Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 2,476 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 5.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 81,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 113,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,922. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

