Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 661 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,174 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 400,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 72,747 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,525,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,147,000 after purchasing an additional 185,302 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% in the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.29. The stock had a trading volume of 190,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.11. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $128.85.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.