Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 1,134 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.77.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.75. 93,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.42.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $4.12 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

