NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.31

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.31 and last traded at C$10.34, with a volume of 174155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWH.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.06.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.00.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

