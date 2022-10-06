Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18,847.2% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,897,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,803,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 235.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,376,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198,025 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,361,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 77,792,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 39,333.9% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,943,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.1 %

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

