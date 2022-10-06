Nitro League Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $931,806.68 (NITRO)

Nitro League (NITRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Nitro League has a total market cap of $931,806.68 and $109,407.00 worth of Nitro League was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nitro League has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Nitro League token can now be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Nitro League Token Profile

Nitro League was first traded on December 12th, 2021. Nitro League’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,333,333 tokens. Nitro League’s official Twitter account is @nitroleaguegame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nitro League is nitroleague.com. The official message board for Nitro League is medium.com/nitro-league.

Buying and Selling Nitro League

According to CryptoCompare, “Nitro League (NITRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nitro League has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nitro League is 0.02201215 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,161,914.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nitroleague.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro League directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nitro League should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nitro League using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

