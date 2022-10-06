Ninepoint Partners LP Takes Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 594.4% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,879,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 604,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CIGI stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,661. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.94. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.50 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.24). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.